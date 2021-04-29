The CEO of Allied Group Michel Rizzo and former financial controller Claude Licari are expected to be taken to court on Thursday afternoon to face charges of fraud and money laundering.

The police have already charged former Allied Group managing director Vincent Buhagiar and have launched extradition proceedings for his predecessor Adrian Hillman, currently in the UK.

The charges follow an inquiry into money laundering also involving Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff of the prime minister.

More to follow