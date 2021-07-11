Two Ambjent Malta employees were injured on Sunday while carrying out cleaning and maintenance works in Qawra as part of the Insebbħu Pajjiżna campaign.

The government said in a statement the workers were caught between their car and another that was being driven in Triq Ras il-Qawra. They were painting pedestrian railings in the area.

They have been hospitalised. The police are investigating.

The Insebbħu Pajjiżna campaign is currently concentrating on St Paul’s Bay, Buġibba and Qawra and the work is being carried out throughout the day, including on weekends.

The Office of the Principal Permanent Secretary expressed solidarity with the workers and wished them a speedy recovery. It said it will keep in regular contact with the workers and will be following developments.