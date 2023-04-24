Passengers on two American Airlines flights lived through terrifying moments when engines on their aircraft caught fire within days of each other.

Both incidents were recorded on video.

The first happened on Thursday when an Airbus A321 was preparing to take off from Charlotte Douglas Airport for Dallas and an engine was seen shooting flames.

A passenger described how there was panic on board, with people grabbing their bags and trying to get up and run in the aisle.

A spokesperson for American Airlines told ABC News, "American Airlines Flight 2288 returned to the gate before takeoff after reporting a mechanical issue. The aircraft was taken out of service for maintenance."

In the second incident, on Sunday, a flight to Ohio flew back to Columbus after an engine caught fire in a suspected birdstrike shortly after takeoff.

The flames were visible in a video taken from the ground.