Police are investigating two separate armed robberies, one of which ended in failure, which occurred within 90 minutes of each other on Tuesday.

The first robbery took place in Qormi, where a man wearing a mask and a hoodie and armed with a gun walked into an office on Triq San Bartolomew at around 11.45am and demanded money from a 54-year-old employee before making a getaway with an undisclosed amount of cash.

At 1pm, the police received a second emergency call, this time from San Ġwann, where a man armed with a gun walked into a shop of Triq R Caruana Dingli and ordered a 42-year-old woman inside to hand over money.

The money started yelling for help and the aggressor fled the scene without having stolen anything.

District police, the rapid intervention unit and major crimes unit are all investigating the two incidents.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud has ordered an inquiry into the cases.