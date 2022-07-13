Two men suspected of involvement in a €60,000 hold-up from a Birkirkara garage in May have been taken to court and remanded in custody.

Aaron Cassar, 42 of Birzebbuga and Joseph Xuereb, 59, of Marsa, were accused of holding a man at gunpoint at his garage on Triq Karm Zerafa and making off with the cash in the early morning of May 28. Another suspect is still being sought.

The armed and hooded trio tied up their 53-year-old victim before taking his money. He later required medical assistance for shock.

During Wednesday's arraignment both the accused pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft, holding the alleged victim against his will, being in possession of firearms whilst allegedly committing a crime against the person as well as being in possession of a stolen Suzuki.

They were also charged with recidivism.

Both were separately charged with breaching previous bail conditions.

No request for bail was made at arraignment stage and Magistrate Doreen Clarke, remanded the accused in custody.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Ritienne Gauci prosecuted.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Ishmael Psaila and Jacob Magri were defence counsel.