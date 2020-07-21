Two men are under arrest after allegedly robbing three men at gunpoint while they were at the beach.

The two, aged 18 and 23, were arrested after a chase, hours after the alleged robbery.

The police in a statement on Tuesday said they were alerted in mid-afternoon on Monday that three men - two Maltese and an Italian - who had been at the beach near Pembroke had reported how they were approached by the two suspects, who demanded their bag. One of the suspects even pulled out a gun and pointed it at the head of one of the men.

The robbers fled with the bag.

At about 5.30pm a police patrol near the boathouses in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq noticed two people fitting the given description acting suspiciously.

When told to stop, the two drove off at speed, with the police in pursuit. On being surrounded, they got out of their car and tried to run away, but were caught and arrested.

The pistol and items used by the men to hide their identity were among the items found.

It was not immediately clear what the thieves had stolen.

Assistant Commissioner Sandro Gatt praised the officers involved and thanked the public for its cooperation in giving the officers a description of the suspects.

Investigations are continuing.