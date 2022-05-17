Two men are under arrest after the police found drugs and weapons in their car.

The police said the Qormi police station received information on Monday evening about a vehicle which was being driven illegally.

Offices stopped the car in Valletta Road and found that the licence disc belonged to another vehicle and the car was being driven without insurance cover.

A search of the vehicle and two persons who were inside revealed a considerable amount of cash, 60 sachets of suspected heroin and cocaine and a pistol on the car floor near the driver's seat. The passenger was found to be carrying a knife.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.