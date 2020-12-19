Police arrested two men on Saturday after a number of searches turned up an illegal haul of drugs, cars, gold and cash with a total value of nearly €800,000.

Police said a 40-year old Ħamrun resident and a 29-year old from Paola were apprehended during an operation that followed weeks of observation by anti-drug squad officers as well as the Special Intervention Unit and Rapid Intervention Unit.

Inside the men's car was around two kilos of cocaine, and more than €8,500 in cash.

Further searches in a home and garage in Paola yielded more cocaine and cannabis, around €100,000 in gold and jewellery and €78,000 in cash, as well as a Range Rover and Mercedes totalling around €250,000.

Another 3.5 kilos of cocaine were found in a garage in Marsa. The total street value of the drugs found was around €350,000.

The men are being held under arrest and are expected to be charged with various drug trafficking and money laundering offences.

Police investigations are ongoing and a magisterial inquiry has been appointed.