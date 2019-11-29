Two people were arrested on Friday following an argument in which a knife was used and shots were fired in Marsascala.

The police said the incident happened at around 11am in Triq in-Nadur.

The argument began in Triq il-Qaliet between a 30-year-old man from Gżira and a 21-year-old man from Marsaskala.

Shots were allegedly fired by one of the perpetrators, while the other was allegedly in possession of a knife.

A number of shell casings were found on the scene and the area was closed off for further investigation.

The two men were taken to the police headquarters in Floriana for further questioning.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.