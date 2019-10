A man and a woman are being questioned by the police after drugs were found in a garage in Xgħajra.

The police said that after days of observation, officers from the Drug Squad smashed a drug trafficking ring when they stopped a 22-year-old man from Tarxien and searched his car and his garage.

They found nine kilos of cannabis resin in packets ready for trafficking.

A 23-year-old woman from Cospicua is also being questioned.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.