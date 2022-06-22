A man was hospitalised and another two were arrested after an argument in Ghasri, Gozo, on Tuesday.

The police said they became aware of the case at 10.30pm when a 46-year-old man resident in Għasri was hospitalised.

Investigations revealed that the man had earlier been involved in an argument with another two men. The situation developed at Triq l-Għammar, Ghasri, at 11.30am.

The two men who were allegedly involved, aged 25 and 56 and also residents of Għasri, were arrested during the night and also treated in hospital for slight injuries.

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana is holding an inquiry.