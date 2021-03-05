Two people have been arrested following the seizure of 248,800 contraband cigarettes by Customs on Thursday.

In a statement, the department said the cigarettes were found in a garage belonging to a medical clinic in Birkirkara.

A total 19,600 cigarettes were found in a storage unit at the garage, while another 229,200 were being moved into the garage from a van.

Customs said police officers from the Economic Crimes Unit were called to the scene and arrested two people pending investigations. The van was seized by Customs.

Customs said the endangered tax on these items amounts to €4,156 in import duty; €43,505 in excise duty, and €9,878 in value added tax, working out to a total of €57,539.

Photo: Customs Department

