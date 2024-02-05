Two men are under arrest after they were caught red-handed during a hold-up in a shop in St Paul's Bay early on Monday.

The police said a sergeant and a constable were on patrol in Triq il-Maskli at 3am when they heard shouting from a shop.

They noticed the two men in the shop and ordered them to drop the knives they were holding.

One of the men complied but the other ran further into the shop.

He was arrested as he struggled to open a back door.

A medical team assisted a man and a woman who were in the shop at the time, with the former, a 44-year-old from St Paul's Bay, having been injured when a knife was put on his back.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is holding an inquiry.