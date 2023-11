A man and a woman are under arrest as part of investigations into cocaine trafficking with a street value of some €300,000, the police said on Sunday.

The 59-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were arrested in Kalkara on Saturday after a car driven by the man was followed by the police.

During the arrest the police found five kilograms of suspected cocaine in his possession. The woman, who was in another car, was also arrested in Kalkara.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.