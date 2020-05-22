A 22-year-old man from Ħamrun and a 21-year-old woman from Żebbuġ were arrested after being caught with a substantial amount of drugs and cash by the Drugs Squad.

The Police said the arrest took place in Gżira on Thursday at 7pm.

Photo: Malta Police Force

Members of the Drug Squad surrounded their car on Triq ix-Xatt, and a search on the man yielded 50 packets of synthetic drugs, along with a "considerable amount of cash".

The two were staying at a hotel close by, and following a search there, the Police found cannabis, scales, and other drug-related items.

Police investigations are ongoing.

