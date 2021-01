Two young men have been arrested on suspicion on having set a van on fire in Qormi four days ago.

The police said the two, aged 18 and 24, were picked up by the Major Crimes Unit

after a residence in Gzira was surrounded.

The van was set able in the evening of January 22 in Triq Tumas Fenech, Qormi. Two houses were damaged. A magisterial investigation is underway.