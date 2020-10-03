Two men were arrested on suspicions of drug possession and trafficking in Paceville on Friday night.
Police said the two men, a 36-year old from France and a 25-year old from the Gambia, were stopped and searched after investigation and observation by members of the police drug squad, and found to be in possession of suspected cannabis grass.
Police investigations are ongoing. The Gambian man is expected to be arraigned in court on Sunday.
