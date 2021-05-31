One usually associates the art of filigree with jewellery but the fine gold or silver wire lends itself to so much more than personal ornaments.

Pensiero 2 by Kevin Attard

This is evidenced in an exhibition at Christine X Gallery, in Sliema.

L-Oppost features eight designs by filigree artist Kevin Attard and jewellery maker Mark Borg. The exhibition’s title derives from the fact that the two artists here give their own interpretation of each other’s designs.

“What they came up with is so interesting,” Christine Xuereb, who runs the gallery, says.

Heart 2 by Mark Borg

Attard has been working on filigree for 33 years. He believes that one can create anything with filigree, including abstract works, using basic, almost primitive tools.

“I am always trying to explore new ways of attracting the millennials or other target audiences. Besides jewellery, I create 3D sculptures out of filigree,” Attard says.

“Very few people worldwide experiment in abstract filigree and this is one of the things I am trying to explore while also collaborating with designers.”

Mind 1 by Mark Borg

Borg has been making jewellery since he was 13 and, in his 20s, he started using stone setting and engraving.

“Since then, my style started to develop. It is more contemporary now,” he points out.

Borg is inspired by places, experiences and things he sees around him. His favourite jewellery pieces are ornaments, which he describes as “the epitome of expression”.

“I like to use pure and sterling silver but, in future, I see myself exploring new materials for sure,” he adds.

Mind 2 by Kevin Attard

Attard was also a student of Borg some 20 years ago. They eventually became colleagues and, after meeting again about two to three years ago, they started collaborating and working together.

The idea for their first mini exhibition came up during a casual chat over a cup of coffee. Borg explains that the concept was for each of them to create their own pieces and then they would exchange the pieces and create an “opposite” version.

Pensiero 1 by Mark Borg

“If, for example, I did the abstract version, Kevin would do the figurative version and so on. Each piece is, however, related and we wanted to explore the different points of view,” Borg explains.

Attard remarks that the title of the exhibition also says something about the artists’ characters.

“We are so different but we still find ways to collaborate and stimulate each other. We also try to influence each other,” he says.

The designs on display include the artists’ interpretations of a heart, a mind, a person thinking and of heat.

Heat 1 by Kevin Attard

“My first abstract piece was ‘the mind of the artist and Kevin did the wire work of the brain. My abstract piece represents the ideas – some are failures while others are successful – but together they represent the thoughts of an artist. Kevin’s piece shows that all brains look the same from the outside,” Borg notes.

Meanwhile, Attard says that, in his opinion, the “strongest piece” of the lot is the one representing a heart.

“I was doing an abstract piece, with no meaning but Mark saw a heart in there and so he did a heart,” Attard explains.

Heat 2 by Mark Borg

Those attending the exhibition, which runs until Friday, will not only see the framed pieces on display but will also get to understand how they are made.

Attard will be working on filigree at the gallery every afternoon between 4 and 7. He is also offering one-hour sessions for anyone interested.

“This is a unique exhibition because you are not only meeting the artist but you are also seeing artists’ different points of view, even though the concept is pretty much the same,” Borg says, adding that the two hope to keep collaborating in future.

A close-up of Mark Borg’s heart

L-Oppost runs at Christine X Gallery at 17, Tigné Street, Sliema, until Friday, June 4. Opening hours: 10am to 1pm and 4 to 7pm. Those who would like to book a session with filigree artist Kevin Attard can call on 9930 9249.