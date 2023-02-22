Two out of six assistant police commissioners have retired in the past two months amid concerns of pressure and poor working conditions among the corps.

Stephen Gatt, who was in charge of six police districts in the north of Malta and in Gozo, is leaving the corps this week, and Nezren Grixti, who was in charge of the force’s operational support units, retired last month.

RELATED STORIES There are fewer police officers now than in 2014

Editorial: A police force in tatters

Their resignations leave three vacant positions at assistant commissioner level – the third most powerful rank in the police force. Recruitment was already underway for another vacancy at that level.

Gatt was appointed assistant commissioner in 2014 and Grixti had been in the role since 2017. The two top brass officers had served for more than 25 years in the force, meaning they could retire at any time of their choosing.

However, police sources said their resignations come at a time when several police officers, especially those in the higher ranks, feel they cannot cope with an increasing workload and growing demands from their superiors.

Sources told Times of Malta that many senior officers are not seeking to rise to the topmost ranks as fervently as they used to before Angelo Gafà became police commissioner, because work pressures and demands in those roles have increased.

“Many officers are suffering from burnout, especially those in the senior ranks,” a senior police source said.

'Not finding quantities, quality to join the corps'

“The bottom line is that we are not finding the quantities and the quality to join the corps. Take-home pay remains incredibly poor, especially for a high-pressure job.

“A watchman with zero pressure can make almost as much money as us these days. Which would you choose?”

The salary of an assistant commissioner is Grade 4, currently equivalent to €38,404 a year.

Questions sent to the police force about Gatt’s resignation had not yet been answered by the time of writing yesterday.

A spokesperson confirmed that Grixti had “retired (as opposed to resigned) from the Malta Police following completion of more than 25 years of service”. Their retirements come as part of a wider exodus from the police service at the senior level.

Deputy Police Commissioner Alexandra Mamo stepped down in November and her position, second only to the police commissioner, remains vacant.

In August, superintendent Frank Tabone, who had been earmarked to become head of the Financial Crimes Investigation Department, also stepped down to start a legal career.

Another police inspector, Anthony Scerri, who was responsible for several high-profile corruption cases, quit the force last June.