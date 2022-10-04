Two men who were out on bail over drug-related charges have been re-arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug lab and point of sale at the elder man’s residence.

Mario Brignone 68 of Cospicua resident and Josef Zammit, 30, living at Marsascala, were escorted to court on Tuesday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine and heroin under circumstances indicating that the drugs were not intended solely for personal use.

They were also charged with cultivation and possession of cannabis, use or transfer of property derived from crime as well as relapsing.

Both were separately charged with committing acts of money laundering as well as allegedly breaching two sets of bail conditions each.

They chose not to reply when asked about their work or profession.

Prosecuting Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca gave the court an account of how Zammit was arrested on Tuesday when he turned up at the Zabbar police station to sign the bail book.

A personal search yielded a large amount of cash, while several sachets of suspected cocaine and heroin were subsequently discovered inside his vehicle, stashed away inside the door panel on the driver’s side.

The search continued at Zammit’s residence, yielding cannabis grass and plants.

Another search took place at Brignone’s house where police came across an amount of cash hidden inside domestic appliances.

A key hidden under a doormat matched another property opposite Brignone’s home.

When police searching those premises found more drugs and cash, as well as equipment allegedly used to manufacture crack cocaine.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

Their lawyers, Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri, requested bail, stressing that the elder man was rather frail and had been hospitalised “for some five hours” on Tuesday.

Moreover, the amounts of drugs allegedly found in this case, were relatively small, argued Debono.

However, Mercieca strongly objected, arguing that the amount was not the sole determining factor and that the charges were serious.

While Zammit had sachets that were ready for trafficking, Brignone’s residence was monitored by CCTV cameras and was all set up for drugs to be sold from there.

Brignone’s house was being used not only to store drugs and cash but also as a “laboratory to convert cocaine to crack.”

Moreover, both accused had two previous sets of bail conditions but neither appeared to show the will to reform.

And various civilian witnesses were still to testify, concluded the prosecutor.

The defence again stressed that Brignone was in a very fragile state.

Debono also questioned the relevance of the civilian witnesses whom the prosecution intended to summon and pointed out that suspects could be granted police bail when investigations were still ongoing.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by magistrate Josette Demicoli, turned down the request in view of the fear of tampering with evidence and since the accused were not deemed to satisfy the necessary legal guarantees.

The court upheld the prosecution’s request for a freezing order over all assets of the accused and directed prison authorities to ensure that Brignone was given all the medical assistance he needed.