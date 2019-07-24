Canadian police said Wednesday they had discovered the bodies of two men believed to be a pair of fugitive teens who had been on the run after allegedly murdering three people last month.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the central province of Manitoba said they had found the bodies near the shores of the Nelson River, not far from where they had found items linked to the suspects.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were wanted over the murders of an Australian man and his American girlfriend in their 20s, as well as of a Canadian biology professor.

"At this time, we believe these are the bodies of the two suspects wanted in connection with the homicides in British Columbia," RCMP spokeswoman Jane MacLatchy said.