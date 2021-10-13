Two car drivers were injured on Wednesday in a traffic accident in San Ġwann.

The police said the accident happened in Triq tas-Sliema at 11.30am.

A BMW 320D that was being driven by a 20-year-old man who lives in San Ġwann was involved in a collision with an Audi A3 that was being driven by a 59-year-old woman who lives in Mosta.

Both drivers were given first aid by a medical team on-site and then taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance. Later, the BMW driver was certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

The Audi driver was slightly injured.

The police are investigating.