Police are investigating reports that two carers at Dar L-Arka in Gozo abused a disabled resident in the church-run home.

The carers have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, the ministry for inclusion said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said that Aġenzija Sapport and the Social Welfare Standards Authority received confidential reports in the past days on the alleged abuse by the two carers.

Times of Malta understands that the allegations are of physical abuse and they involve one resident with a disability at the home.

Dar L-Arka is a respite centre in Għajnsielem, run by Arka Foundation, which is a church-run, voluntary, non-governmental organisation that houses people with disabilities and promotes their welfare.

The centre, which was opened 25 years ago, also offers a wide range of services to people with special needs and their families, including a respite service.

In the statement, the government said the Social Welfare Standards Authority reported the alleged abuse to the police, who are investigating.

The Authority has also launched its own internal investigation into the claims.