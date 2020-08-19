Two cars have been destroyed and another two left severely damaged after a fire in Iklin.

It is understood the first car caught fire shortly after parking at around 2pm on Triq Ġuże Galea and the blaze then spread to the other vehicles.

The owner of one of the other vehicles said he had just spent €400 euro on his car and had waited a long time for parts.

People filmed black smoke billowing from the vehicles before the fire was put out by members of the Civil Protection Department.

An eyewitness said three of the cars were parked behind each other, with the fourth across the road.

The car on the opposite side caught fire when fuel from one of the cars slid across the road.

The fire was put out by members of the Civil Protection Department and police are investigating.