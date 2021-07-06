Two cars were destroyed in a fire on a Birżebbuġa street early on Tuesday morning, in an incident that is now the subject of a police investigation.

Police said they responded to a call at 4.45am about two parked cars on fire in front of a social housing block on Triq tal-Ġebel.

The adjacent building also sustained some fire damage.

The fire, which required the intervention of Civil Protection Department firefighters to put out, destroyed a Range Rover and Nissan Qashqai. Two other cars parked close by were also damaged.

Police said that an ambulance was sent to the site as a precautionary measure, but that nobody was hurt in the incident.