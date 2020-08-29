Two suspected drug dealers, one aged just 17, have been arrested by police who caught them driving a car with no road licence or insurance policy.



Police said that anti-drug squad officers had been watching the two for days before an operation on Friday night to intercept them.



The two – a man aged 26 and a youth aged 17, both from Imqabba – were stopped in Marsascala. A search of their car revealed various packets of suspected cannabis and cocaine, as well as other items related to drug trafficking.



The car they were caught in had no valid road licence or insurance policy.



Both were arrested on the spot and taken into police custody. A police investigation into the case continues.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us