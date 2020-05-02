Two young people on Saturday were charged with threatening police officers after being found breaching social distancing regulations a day earlier.

Police said the two, an 18-year old from St Paul's Bay and a 20-year old from Siġġiewi, were part of a group of six found during a patrol in St George's Bay at 2am on Friday, despite a legal notice currently prohibiting gatherings of more than three.

The two were charged with threatening the police officers as well as breaching the peace.

They admitted to the charges and were discharged on the condition of not committing another offence within six and eight months respectively, as well as being fined €900 each.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Joseph Xerri.

In a separate case, a 48-year old Pembroke resident was charged with attacking and slightly injuring an officer in the St Julian's police station on Friday, as well as breaching the peace.

The woman pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.