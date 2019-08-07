Two young boys were among three people hit by a car in Lija on Tuesday afternoon, the police said in a statement.

The victims are a 47-year-old Serbian national who lives in Gżira and two 10-year-old boys. They were hit by a BMW as they were on Mosta Road at around 4pm.

The car was being driven by a 20-year-old Maltese man.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the three victims were taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance.

While the man was seriously hurt, one of the children escaped with only minor injuries. No information about the second child’s medical condition was available at the time of writing.

Magistrate Monica Vella is leading an inquiry into the incident, the police said.