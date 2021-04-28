Two children and a 70-year-old woman were injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday morning, the police said in a statement.

The crash, between a Toyota Funcargo driven by the 70-year-old and a Toyota Vitz driven by a 35-year-old woman, took place at 8am on Triq San Pawl in Mgarr.

Four children, aged four, seven, eight and 11, were in the Vitz.

The seven and eight-year-olds were rushed to hospital, where they were certified to be suffering grievous injuries.

The 70-year-old was taken to the Mosta health centre. She suffered slight injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.