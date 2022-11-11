A four-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy were among those injured in a traffic accident on Thursday evening in Qormi.

In a statement, the police said it was around 8.30pm when the police were informed of a traffic accident in Vjal De La Cruz, Qormi.

Investigations showed that a 24-year-old woman, a resident in Vittoriosa, lost control of her Toyota Vitz, crashed into a parked Renault Megane and overturned. The girl and the boy were inside the Toyota at the time of the crash.

A medical team was called to the scene and an ambulance took the people involved to Mater Dei Hospital for the necessary treatment. Later, the woman was certified to be suffering from serious injuries while the two children were certified to have been slightly injured.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were also on site to assist in the operation.

Police investigations are still ongoing.