Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas, who famously sang Handel’s Eternal Source of Light Divine as Meghan Markle walked down the aisle at the start of her wedding to Prince Harry, will perform at two concerts in Malta this week.

The first concert, entitled Endless Pleasure, will be held tomorrow at the Casino Maltese in Valletta. The concert will also feature sopranos Hannah Bonnici and Michaela Agius, and accompanist Maria Elena Farruġia.

The second concert, entitled Music for a While, will be held on Saturday at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, Valletta. Accompanist Caroline Calleja will also perform during the concert.

The Endless Pleasure concert will be held tomorrow at 7.30pm at the Casino Maltese, Republic Street, Valletta, at 7.30pm, while the Music for a While concert will be held on Saturday at 7.30pm at St. Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, Valletta. Both concerts are in aid of the restoration of the statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta, and its oratory. Patrons will be asked for a €20 donation. For invitations, e-mail mark.agius52@gmail.com or info@thecasinomaltese.com.