One man was handed a jail term and the other a suspended sentence after the pair admitted to their involvement in an attempted robbery at a Marsascala property four months ago.

Jeremy Borg, an 18-year old from Qormi, and Martin Galea, a 25-year old Ħamrun resident, were escorted to court under arrest on Saturday to face charges over the attempted aggravated theft, which took place at around 2am on September 6 last year.

The duo were also jointly charged with having voluntarily damaged third party property.

Galea was separately charged as an accomplice in crime, while both men were additionally charged as recidivists.

Upon their admission, the court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, declared them guilty and condemned the 18-year old to an 11-month jail term suspended for four years.

His partner-in-crime was handed an 11-month effective jail term.

Inspectors Mario Xiberras and Oriana Spiteri prosecuted