Two COVID-19 patients died overnight, sources told Times of Malta on Saturday.

The victims, women aged 72 and 86 respectively, were both receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive care unit.

The two fatalities mean the country has now reported 19 coronavirus-linked deaths in total, with four this week alone.

Rumours of the two deaths began circulating early on Saturday morning but health authorities only officially confirmed the deaths in a statement at 12pm.

The Health Ministry said the 72-year-old had been admitted to hospital on August 11. She tested positive one day later and was transferred to Mater Dei's ITU on August 15.

The second victim, aged 86, tested positive on September 8 and was transferred into intensive care on September 16.

In a statement, the ministry offered the families of both victims its condolences.

Four coronavirus patients have died this week, making it the deadliest week during the pandemic so far. An 86-year-old woman died on Monday while a 91-year-old patient died on Friday.

As well as a record number of fatalities, Malta also registered a record number of new coronavirus cases this week. On Sunday, a record 78 new cases were detected and even higher daily tally of 106 new patients was then recorded on Wednesday.

A further 65 cases were added to coronavirus patient lists on Saturday.

Elderly people are especially vulnerable to suffering complications following COVID-19 infection and health authorities have expressed concern about a spike in cases within residential homes over the past weeks.



Restrictions inside those homes were tightened this week, in an attempt to limit the virus’ spread within them.

Many of the new virus cases identified this week have mainly been linked to two clusters - one from homes for the elderly and another related to family contacts.

As of Friday, there were 117 new patients from the elderly homes cluster and 71 from the families cluster. A total of 43 patients were being treated in hospitals on Friday, though only eight of them from homes for the elderly.



Figures from tests carried out on Friday have yet to be released. The health authorities provide a daily update at 12.30pm via Facebook.