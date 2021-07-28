Two men died while positive with COVID-19 overnight, bringing the number of deaths related to the virus in Malta up to 423.

The victims were aged 95 and 86, died at Mater Dei Hospital.

Another 91 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours, as 125 patients recovered.

The new cases were found from 3,862 swab tests.

This means there are currently 2,194 active cases in Malta.

Of these, 36 (down from 37 on Tuesday) are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, including one person at the Intensive Treatment Unit.

Health authorities have said a quarter of the hospital patients as of Monday have no symptoms.

The asymptomatic patients were already vaccinated and in Mater Dei for other health reasons and were found to be positive following routine testing for the virus.

Overall, just under half the hospital patients are vaccinated while half are not.

According to data published by the health authorities, the average age of Tuesday's 142 cases was 35.

Vaccination

A total of 373,771 people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with a total of 750,641 doses administered over the past months.

According to Health Minister Chris Fearne, the day when COVID-19 is treated as a “mild disease” is nearing, virus variants permitting.

Times of Malta reported on Wednesday that event organisers are preparing for the return of stand-up events after the Santa Marija public holiday, although the health authorities have yet to green-light the change.