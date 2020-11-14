Two COVID-19 patients died on Saturday, the health ministry announced.

A 79-year old woman, who tested positive for the coronavirus on November 7, died at Casa Pinto nursing home in Qormi while an 88-year old woman who tested positive on November 8 died at Mater Dei Hospital.

Malta's death toll now stands at 97 since the start of the pandemic in March.

Five people died while positive for the virus on Friday.

There are currently 2,120 active cases of the virus in Malta after 121 new cases were announced on Saturday with 122 recoveries.

The ministry expressed its condolences and reiterated its appeal for the public to follow preventive measures including wearing masks, keeping social distance and washing hands.