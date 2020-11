A man and a woman have died after testing positive for COVID-19, raising the number of victims to 103.

The Health Ministry said an 83-year-old man who was diagnosed with the virus on November 6, died late on Monday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The woman, 70, was diagnosed on October 20 and died on Tuesday, also at Mater Dei.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the families of both victims.