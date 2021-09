A car collided with three cyclists in Mġarr on Saturday morning, seriously injuring two of them.

Police said the incident took place at around 8am in Telgħet tad-Dwejra.

The three cyclists, a 44-year old Maltese man and two Italian nationals, 33 and 40, were taken to Mater Dei Hospital, although one did not require further treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.