Clothing, food, bedding, and sanitary products collected in aid of victims of the earthquake that shook Turkey on Monday are being loaded on cargo planes and flown out of Malta twice daily.

The cargo flights, specifically organised to fly out humanitarian aid, started operating on Wednesday.

They will continue being organised for as long as necessary, Times of Malta has been told, as local councils, NGOs and businesses continue to collect money and supplies for Turkey and Syria.

A spokesperson for the Turkish embassy in Malta explained that once the donations land in Turkey, military aircraft will transport the cargo to the affected regions.

By Wednesday, 600 boxes were filled with donated items, a spokesperson for the Civil Protection Department. Worn-out clothing is not being accepted.

By Thursday, the death toll of the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake had reached 20,000.

Survivors have been left to scramble for food and shelter.

Paola mayor Dominic Grima said the council has collected some 100 sacks of supplies Credit: Facebook

The Birżebbuġa local council is one of several entities collecting supplies. “We are overwhelmed with the support,” mayor Scott Cammilleri said.

“We have people buying mattresses, pillows and blankets and others giving money to local shops to provide us (the council) with food," he said.

Paola mayor Dominic Grima said the council has collected some 100 sacks of supplies. They will also be organising a weekend break for residents with all proceeds going to the Turkey and Syria relief, he said.

ACE English, a language school currently hosting some 60 Turkish students has also joined the cause.

The Salesians, who are working in Syria, and SOS Malta are collecting monetary donations.

SOS Malta, which specialises in emergency aid, is collecting monetary donations that will be spent on necessities, CEO Claudia Taylor East said, noting that, among others, a tent for two families costs some €350.

Two volunteers will next week coordinate purchasing efforts in Turkey and the organisation will also be working to deliver aid to Syria.

Birżebbuga is among the localities collecting for Turkey and Syria Credit: Birżebbuga local council

SOS Malta is planning on expanding its online psychological support service, currently offered to victims of the war in Ukraine, to victims of the Turkish earthquake.

The Salesians of Don Bosco are meanwhile focusing their efforts in Aleppo, Syria.

“The city has been war-torn for over a decade and some 1,300 people have been killed by the earthquake,” Bryan Magro of the Salesian organisation said.

The organisation is hosting some 300 people at its youth centre in Aleppo, which despite sustaining some damage has remained steady following the earthquake, he said.

The organisation is collecting monetary donations that will be sent to Damascus, the Syrian capital, where supplies can be bought and then transported to Aleppo.

Magro said that €140,000 are needed to buy enough food, sanitary products, water and fuel for those impacted.

How to help Turkey and Syria

Donate supplies to the CPD by going directly to its stations in Ħal Far and Xewkija

The Turkish Embassy and several local councils are also collecting supplies

Donate money to SOS Malta

Donate money to The Salesians of Don Bosco