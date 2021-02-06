The state’s building agency received two reports of damage from excavation works at the massive Townsquare project in Sliema and has carried out nine inspections on site since work on the project kicked off a year ago.

The information was supplied to Times of Malta by the Building and Construction Agency (BCA) after neighbouring residents spoke of living in fear because builders working on the project have repeatedly smashed into their property.

According to an agency spokesperson, BCA inspectors have carried out nine inspections on site since the works started in January last year.

Since then, the BCA said, it has received two excavation method statements – documents outlining procedures and safety precautions. One was received in March and another at the end of last month.

“There were two incident reports related to this project. Both were in connection to damage due to excavation works.

“These were investigated by the BCA immediately. The BCA will continue to monitor the works undertaken by all those responsible for the project,” the spokesperson said.

Not the first time such incidents occurred

The latest of the two incidents involved contractors for major construction firm Polidano digging right into garages underneath the apartments.

According to residents, many of whom are elderly, this was not the first time such incidents occurred and workers had previously crashed into the garage complex under their homes.

As a result, they have been living in constant fear their building could collapse.

Residents who spoke to Times of Malta said that when they turned to the authorities, such as the Building Regulations Office and the police, they were advised to seek advice from architects and experts.

The spokesperson did not acknowledge questions on the matter and provided no replies as to why the residents were not provided with assistance.

Meanwhile, project CEO Peter Diacono said there were “four minor incidents” though none of them breached the applicable regulations or work method statement.

“This means they did not warrant the contractor’s site technical officer to report to the BRO,” he said.

“However, each of these events have been investigated and changes to procedures were implemented immediately.

“In the past, we have even involved the residents’ architect,” he added.