Two people died and more than 50 were injured in a fire at a care home for Alzheimer's patients near Prague, emergency services said Thursday.

"Firefighters unfortunately found two people dead," the regional emergency service said on Twitter.

It added that two other residents of the home in Roztoky, just north of the Czech capital, were in critical condition, two were seriously injured and 51 had light injuries.

The fire broke out on Wednesday and firefighters were still at the site on Thursday morning.

Nearly 100 firefighters were deployed to extinguish the fire and evacuate the home's clients.