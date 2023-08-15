Another record-breaking Women’s World Cup edition is drawing to a close, with millions of people flocking to the Australia and New Zealand stadia to follow the biggest superstars of the Beautiful Game.

For the first time, 32 teams participated in this expanded World Cup which allowed countries to make their tournament debut namely Haiti, Morocco, Panama, Philippines, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Vietnam, and Zambia.

Three of those countries faced Malta including Haiti and Morocco who played against our local selection in the last two years as they were preparing for this summer’s showdown.

The other nation that crossed swords with Malta was Ireland who were the first team to face the women’s side on Maltese soil, in 2003.

