Two elderly people have died while suffering COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The two victims, aged 82 and 72, passed away late on Wednesday, the ministry said.

That raises the COVID-19 death toll to 49.

The 72-year-old was admitted to Mater Dei on September 26 and diagnosed with COVID-19 on October 5.

The 82-year-old was admitted to hospital on October 13 and transferred to St Thomas Hospital on October 16. He was moved back to Mater Dei when his condition worsened.

The two had other medical conditions.

Until Wednesday night, Malta had a total of 1,649 active coronavirus cases.