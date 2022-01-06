Two women died while diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as 1,144 new cases were identified, the health authorities said.

The victims were 56 and 67 years old.

There are currently 114 virus patients in hospital including five in intensive care.

The superintendent of public health, Charmaine Gauci, said earlier on Thursday that the majority of COVID-19 patients in hospital were actually admitted for other reasons. However, the five in intensive care are suffering complications from coronavirus.

There are currently 15,065 virus-positive people. Tens of thousands others are in quarantine.