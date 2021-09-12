A man and a woman who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 died on Sunday as 50 new cases of the virus were detected.

The health authorities said the latest victims were an 83-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman. The number of deaths has risen to 449.

33 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in hospital, including four in the Intensive Therapy Unit. There are currently 731 active cases.

805,439 vaccine doses have been administered to date, including 2,240 booster doses.