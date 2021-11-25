Two men, aged 63 and 76, died overnight while suffering COVID-19, the health authorities said on Thursday.

A total of 83 new daily cases were reported while the number of people treated in hospital dropped to 13, from 16 on Wednesday. Two people are in intensive care.

Another 28 patients recovered, but the number of active cases has jumped over the 1,000 mark to reach 1,007.

The number of people who died while COVID-19 positive has now reached 466.

The administration of booster jabs has now reached 104,989.