A man and a woman, both in their sixties, have died while COVID-19 positive, the health authorities reported on Wednesday.

They said that the number of new daily cases was 922 - a drop from the 1,147 new cases reported on Tuesday.

The number of virus patients in hospital was also slightly down, at 121, compared to 124 on Tuesday. Five remain in intensive care.

That reduced hospital admissions figure is in part explained by the death of two COVID-positive patients in the previous day. The latest victims were a 65-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman, bringing the total number of COVID deaths to 482.

For the second consecutive day, healthcare workers administered more than 10,000 vaccine doses over the previous 24 hours. More than 246,000 people have now received a booster vaccine dose, Health Ministry data indicated.