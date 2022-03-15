The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to creep up on Tuesday, reaching 194, but the all-important number of cases referred to hospital remained relatively constant, at 43. Two patients are in intensive care.

Malta has not had new 194 cases since February 5.

The health authorities said a 52-year-old man and a woman, 91, died over the past 24 hours while COVID-19 positive.

There are now 1,527 active COVID-19 cases, with 78 patients having recovered in the past 24 hours.