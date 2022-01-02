Two men died while COVID-19 positive overnight as the number of virus patients in hospital rose to 110 on Sunday, the highest in recent months but well below the numbers seen in the early phases of the pandemic.

The tally of new daily cases meanwhile dropped to 747. The latest victims were aged 52 and 78.

A record of 1,403 new daily cases were diagnosed on Friday and there were 1030 new cases on Saturday. The number of virus cases in hospital was 99 on Saturday, with seven in intensive care.

A total of 224,922 booster shots had been administered by the health authorities till Sunday.

A number of new COVID-19 measures, announced by Health Minister Chris Fearne last week, come into force on Monday, including the closure of all establishments at 1pm.