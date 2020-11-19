Two men in their seventies, have passed away after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the Health Ministry said.
The first, aged 75, was diagnosed on November 2 and died late on Wednesday at the Good Samaritan Long-term Care Facility.
The second, 73, was diagnosed on November 11 and died on Thursday at Mater Dei Hospital.
The ministry expressed its condolences and urged everyone to observe COVID-19 restrictions.
The deaths raise the COVID-19 death toll in Malta to 106.
Earlier on Thursday the ministry also reported 140 new virus cases.
