Two elderly men died of COVID-19 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said.

One was a 98-year-old who was diagnosed on November 14. The other was a 67-year-old who tested positive on October 29.

Both died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The ministry expressed its condolences and urged everyone to observe COVID-19 precautions.

The number of virus casualties in Malta has risen to 113.

102 new COVID-19 cases were reported earlier on Sunday.